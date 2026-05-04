At Least 10 Injured When 2 Masked Gunmen Open Fire at Oklahoma Lake

At least 10 people were injured Sunday night in Oklahoma when two masked gunman opened fire “at a park near Arcadia Lake,” according to FOX 25.
Arcadia Lake is just north of Oklahoma City.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. which is when police indicated the two masked suspects began shooting at people who were having a lake party.
CNN noted that Edmond, Oklahoma, police spokesperson Emily Ward indicated the party was attended by “young adults.”
The suspects behind the shooting have yet to be apprehended and Ward told CBS News, “This is obviously a very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspects.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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