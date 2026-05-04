At Least 10 Injured When 2 Masked Gunmen Open Fire at Oklahoma Lake

At least 10 people were injured Sunday night in Oklahoma when two masked gunman opened fire “at a park near Arcadia Lake,” according to FOX 25.

Arcadia Lake is just north of Oklahoma City.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. which is when police indicated the two masked suspects began shooting at people who were having a lake party.

CNN noted that Edmond, Oklahoma, police spokesperson Emily Ward indicated the party was attended by “young adults.”

The suspects behind the shooting have yet to be apprehended and Ward told CBS News, “This is obviously a very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspects.”