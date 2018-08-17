Chris Matthews: We All Thought Hillary Would Win Because There Weren’t Enough ‘Angry White People’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews previewed his colleague Ari Melber’s interview with Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist for President Donald Trump. During that preview, Matthews offered his theory as to why he originally thought Hillary Clinton would win.

Partial transcript as follows:

MELBER: This is a person, while clearly reviled — and I address that with him, we talk Charlottesville —is also getting in in a way some other conservatives aren’t when he talks about these movements, these candidates, the economy, Wall Street. He is trying to push this conversation right now even as Donald Trump says they are not buddies.

MATTHEWS: I think people have to listen to him and I congratulate you in getting him on. People on the progressive side of things, people on center left where I am, they need to hear this other side. They gotta hear it again and again It is not going to change anybody’s minds; people ought to hear it because you have got to know what you are up against.

MELBER: In 2016, some people were caught by surprise because we weren’t listening to everything.

MATTHEWS: We thought Hillary Clinton was going to win right up until 8:30 election night. because people kept saying ‘she’s going to win, she’s going to win, there’s not enough angry white people out there.’ Well, there were a hell of a lot of angry white people, like this guy.