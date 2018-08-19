Bolton: In Addition to Russia, Sufficient Concern China, Iran, North Korea Are Meddling in 2018 Election  

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” national security adviser John Bolton said there is a “sufficient national security concern” that in addition to Russia the nations of China, Iran, and North Korea are attempting to meddle in America’s 2018 midterm election.

Bolton said, “I can say definitely it’s a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling, and North Korean meddling that we’re taking steps to try and prevent. So all four of those countries really.”

He added, “I’m not going to get into what I’ve seen or haven’t seen, but I’m telling you looking at the 2018 election those are the four countries that we’re most concerned about.”

