Pelosi: I Would Never Recommend Biden Go on Stage with Trump

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that she would recommend against President Joe Biden debating former President Donald Trump.

Political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson said, “Donald Trump is going to throw everything at the wall.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Well, on that note, I want you guys to listen to what Nancy Pelosi told our Manu Raju, after hearing about these debates.”

On Capitol Hill, Pelosi said, “I myself would never recommend going on with stage with Donald Trump, but the president has it is decided that’s what he wants to do. I think format he has suggesting is a good one.”

Pelosi added, “I think you all should have separate town hall meetings with them, let them challenge them with questions about the future and let the public make its decision.”

Bash said, “As you were saying.”

Henderson said, “Yeah, no, I think that’s right. That idea of do you sort of elevate Trump? Do you give a platform to his many, many lies about everything by debating him?”

National affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny said, “I asked an aide about that. Like isn’t this risky? They’re like, not debating is even riskier because it looks like he’s hiding out. It looks like he’s not up to it.”

