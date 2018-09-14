Maher: Kavanaugh Allegation ‘Makes Us Look Bad’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he doesn’t like “ultimate suck up and dick,” Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh “makes us look bad.”

Maher said that Kavanaugh is “an ultimate suck up and dick,” who is “only there because he’s going to vote with pardoning Trump, basically, and letting them off the hook.”

He added, “[S]exual assault, in high school, from an anonymous source? I think it makes us look bad.”

Maher further stated that Kavanaugh will ultimately be confirmed.

