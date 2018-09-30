Avenatti on Kavanaugh FBI Investigation: ‘This Investigation Is a Scam, It’s a Sham and It’s a Con Job’

"This investigation is a scam, it's a sham, and it's a con job" @MichaelAvenatti on the FBI's investigation into Judge Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/9S3Qx2zasb

During a Sunday interview on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti weighed in on the FBI investigation into Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations, calling it “a scam,” “a sham” and a “con job.”

Avenatti voiced his frustration with the FBI refusing to listen to his client, another Kavanaugh accuser, Julie Swetnick, despite his numerous requests.

“This investigation is a scam, it’s a sham, and it’s a con job,” Avenatti told host Kasie Hunt. “We know that because the White House is controlling who gets spoken to, who gets investigated and who gets interviewed.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent