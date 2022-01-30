Parts of Nantucket, a small island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, saw intense flooding as Winter Storm Keenan wreaked havoc on the northeast on Friday night and through Saturday, bringing heavy snowfall and high-speed winds, which resulted in power outages.

Video obtained by the Nantucket Current, the newsletter for Nantucket Magazine, shows a road called Easy Street was heavily flooded.

View of Easy Street and the harbor from the deck of the Dreamland 😳#nantucket pic.twitter.com/3fo6sFJPSX — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) January 29, 2022

At points, winds gusted at over 60 miles-per-hour (mph) on the island, according to the Weather Channel. In Chatham on Cape Cod, winds topped out at 83 mph. Roughly 60 percent of customers in Nantucket lost power during points of the storm, Police Chief Bill Pittman told WCVB.

Meteorologist Rob Megnia with the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, estimated Saturday morning’s high tide on the island was 3.3 feet above normal, according to the Boston Globe.

Some high school students in Nantucket capitalized on the flooding and canoed around the streets.

Along with Easy Street, Washington Street, Francis Street, and Easton Street were severely flooded, the Globe reports.

Lovely day for a swim on Washington Street #nantucket pic.twitter.com/9J4dRKn8gW — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) January 29, 2022

In Scituate, Massachusetts, waves violently crashed into and over waterfront homes.

BIG TIME waves in Scituate, MA on the south shore. We've seen winds already over 50 mph in many locations in the Northeast. Areas along the immediate coastline need to be concerned for coastal flooding and damaging winds. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/tEQLzrrNDb — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 29, 2022

In Boston, the Seaport and other areas situated on the waterfront were also subject to flooding.

When a blizzard hits at high tide, this is what it looks like in a new neighborhood built at sea level, on landfill, in the bullseye of rising seas. This is Boston's Seaport. pic.twitter.com/hFor2lsr57 — David Abel (@davabel) January 29, 2022

In terms of snow, some coastal areas stretching from Long Island in New York through the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border received upwards of 20 inches, the National Weather Service reports. Totals topped out at 30.9 inches in Stoughton, MA, and 30.4 inches in neighboring Sharon, Ma.

30.9 inches of snow in Stoughton. Jackpot Ἳ.

We’ll take you here at 6 @boston25 #noreaster pic.twitter.com/kJZ7pjz7bV — Evan White (@EvanWhiteIII) January 30, 2022

The blizzard dumped 24.2 inches in Boston, 8.3 inches in Central Park in New York City, and 11.5 inches near Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service documented snow accumulations between 10-20 inches in parts of coastal New Jersey.

As of 4:00 p.m. Sunday, 31,698 customers were without power in Massachusetts, with the vast majority – 30,404 – on Cape Cod, according to PowerOutage.us.

Massachusetts outage rates far exceeded those of neighboring states. Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire all had less than 50 customers without power as of Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Neighboring New York and nearby Pennsylvania had 371 and 1,753 customers without power, respectively.