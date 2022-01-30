VIDEOS: Blizzard Brings Intense Flooding to Nantucket, Drops 30 Inches of Snow in Areas

Flooding in Nantucket
Nantucket Police Department
Parts of Nantucket, a small island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, saw intense flooding as Winter Storm Keenan wreaked havoc on the northeast on Friday night and through Saturday, bringing heavy snowfall and high-speed winds, which resulted in power outages.

Video obtained by the Nantucket Current, the newsletter for Nantucket Magazine, shows a road called Easy Street was heavily flooded.

At points, winds gusted at over 60 miles-per-hour (mph) on the island, according to the Weather Channel. In Chatham on Cape Cod, winds topped out at 83 mph. Roughly 60 percent of customers in Nantucket lost power during points of the storm, Police Chief Bill Pittman told WCVB.

Meteorologist Rob Megnia with the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, estimated Saturday morning’s high tide on the island was 3.3 feet above normal, according to the Boston Globe.

Some high school students in Nantucket capitalized on the flooding and canoed around the streets.

Along with Easy Street, Washington Street, Francis Street, and Easton Street were severely flooded, the Globe reports.

In Scituate, Massachusetts, waves violently crashed into and over waterfront homes.

In Boston, the Seaport and other areas situated on the waterfront were also subject to flooding.

In terms of snow, some coastal areas stretching from Long Island in New York through the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border received upwards of 20 inches, the National Weather Service reports. Totals topped out at 30.9 inches in Stoughton, MA, and 30.4 inches in neighboring Sharon, Ma.

The blizzard dumped 24.2 inches in Boston, 8.3 inches in Central Park in New York City, and 11.5 inches near Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service documented snow accumulations between 10-20 inches in parts of coastal New Jersey.

As of 4:00 p.m. Sunday, 31,698 customers were without power in Massachusetts, with the vast majority – 30,404 – on Cape Cod, according to PowerOutage.us.

Massachusetts outage rates far exceeded those of neighboring states. Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire all had less than 50 customers without power as of Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Neighboring New York and nearby Pennsylvania had 371 and 1,753 customers without power, respectively.

