Thousands of flights were delayed Sunday afternoon as severe weather hit major cities while travelers went home after Thanksgiving.

Over 50 million people were expected to travel over the holiday weekend, NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, delays within, into, or out of the United States came to 2,564, according to FlightAware’s latest data. The site also noted there were 60 canceled flights within, into, or leaving the country.

A storm system bringing rain to the east may result in delays on the road as well, Fox Weather reported Sunday, adding people in Atlanta would experience some thunderstorms:

The precipitation also stretches to the north into places like Chicago, so passengers heading to Chicago O’Hare International Airport should call ahead to ensure flights are still scheduled and on time before heading off to the airport. The storm system will continue to push off to the east during the day on Sunday, bringing the wet weather to places like Washington, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Areas with higher elevation may experience snowfall by Monday, such as Burlington, Vermont, upstate New Hampshire, and northern Maine.

Good morning! Active weather pattern with rain, wind and a few thunderstorms for the eastern 1/3rd of the country today. Accumulating snow & strong winds for the mountains of the Pacific Northwest & northern Rockies. Severe weather on Tuesday for mid-lower Mississippi Valley. pic.twitter.com/1fUWfMldOD — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 27, 2022

“As that storm system exits the country on Monday, another will approach parts of the South on Tuesday. That system could trigger severe thunderstorms, including a few tornadoes, in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee,” the report said.

In addition, a strong cold front will drop heavy mountain snow on the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

The agency urged travelers to use added caution due to the weather:

⚠️❄️ A strong cold front will bring heavy mountain snow to the Pacific NW and northern Rockies today and Monday. Use extra caution if traveling in these areas, conditions will be hazardous. ⬇️📏 Here are forecast snowfall amounts through Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/Qu2pBPJIKa — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 27, 2022

Areas of the Cascades and Northern Rockies may experience wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour, the NBC report said, adding it would reduce visibility and make travel more dangerous.

The storm system will move south on Monday as it hits Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado with six to 12 inches of snow and wind gusts predicted at 30 to 50 miles per hour, the outlet stated.