A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon while Southern California experiences a historic tropical storm from Hurricane Hillary.

Reports indicate that the epicenter occurred two miles north of Ojai near Santa Barbara. No indication of any severe damage as of yet.

People immediately hit social media to express their disbelief over experiencing an earthquake at the same time California deals with a once-in-a-lifetime tropical storm that has sparked a state of emergency.

So yeah … Los Angeles just had an earthquake as we are also in the middle of Hurricane Hilary. #earthquake #losangeles #HurricaneHilary pic.twitter.com/nCUcIyqHc2 — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) August 20, 2023

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom already declared a state of emergency this weekend over Hurricane Hillary.

“Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts starting today,” the press release said.