Hurriquake: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Los Angeles During Historic Tropical Storm

A crack stretches across the road after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake was the largest to strike Southern California in 20 years with the epicenter located in a remote area of the Mojave Desert. The temblor was felt by …
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Paul Bois

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon while Southern California experiences a historic tropical storm from Hurricane Hillary.

Reports indicate that the epicenter occurred two miles north of Ojai near Santa Barbara. No indication of any severe damage as of yet.

People immediately hit social media to express their disbelief over experiencing an earthquake at the same time California deals with a once-in-a-lifetime tropical storm that has sparked a state of emergency.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom already declared a state of emergency this weekend over Hurricane Hillary.
“Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts starting today,” the press release said.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.