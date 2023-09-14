Hurricane Lee: NHC Warns of Potential ‘Life-Threatening Storm Surge’ for Massachusetts

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning of a potentially “life-threatening storm surge” for portions of Massachusetts as Hurricane Lee makes its way north in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 11 a.m. forecast from the NHC shows Hurricane Lee, which is now trekking north, skirting by the northeastern United States and making landfall east of Maine on Saturday night. However, a wobble back west could change that.

Despite that, the NHC is still warning the northeast of potential impacts as the large storm passes by. There is the potential for what the NHC describes as “life-threatening storm surge flooding in portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket, late Friday and Saturday, where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect.”

9/14 11am AST: There is the potential for life-threatening storm surge flooding from Hurricane #Lee in portions of southeastern MA, including Cape Cod & Nantucket, late Friday & Saturday, where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect. Please check https://t.co/0BMJEzOTx0 for updates! pic.twitter.com/1HP3oFry82 — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) September 14, 2023

Rainfall from the storm may also produce “localized urban and small steam flooding across eastern New England” as well as New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Further, the NHC warns of possible hurricane conditions and coastal flooding for portions of eastern Maine, with Tropical Storm conditions for Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard. Those areas are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.

However, the NHC warns that these conditions could also occur in other areas of the northeast.