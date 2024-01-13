A Texas man is on a mission to help elderly and disabled community members by insulating their pipes before the impending arctic storm.

Josh Eubank of Spring, a Houston suburb, has come to the aid of dozens of his neighbors as a winter weather advisory has been announced in the area, warning of freezing temperatures, sleet, and icy roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6pm Sunday through 6pm Monday for areas generally north of I-10 due to periods of freezing rain/drizzle mixed with sleet that could lead to icy patches on elevated roadways. #BCSwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/oYcsnCOY3P — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 13, 2024

Eubank wrote a post on Facebook on Friday, offering to help seniors insulate their pipes so they would not freeze.

That single post in the local Facebook group had his phone ringing off the hook, he told the Houston NBC station.

In an update, Eubank posted photos of himself and his friend, Isa Hakeem, wrapping pipes in the neighborhood.

“We have been out and about all afternoon, house to house,” the Good Samaritan wrote.

Speaking with Click2Houston, Eubank said he simply enjoys helping other people and had a stockpile of pipe insulation on deck.

“So, we have a farm. When you have a farm, you have a lot of pipes… like a lot of water lines,” he said. “Had a lot of supplies already sitting around. So, it wouldn’t do me no good sitting over there.”

“Dozens upon dozens of senior citizens and disabled neighbors took Josh up on his offer,” the outlet reported, noting that he did five homes on Friday but still has a growing list of at least 40 more.

According to Eubank, the issue is personal.

“Well, my uncle died because of the last freeze. He had pneumonia, and they weren’t able to get him the help that he needed because everything was froze over,” the Texan said. “You got people that are a lot older than us, you know, how many people they’ve helped in their lifetime. How can we repay them for that? By doing this.”

Other neighbors have joined the charity, donating to Eubank to keep his supplies up.

“He wanted to go around helping people fix their faucet, the hose outside,” said Isa Hakeem, locally known as the “Lemonade Guy.” “And I was like, you know what, I might as well close out my lemonade stand and come along and help him see who can help.”

Together, the pair have helped several disabled seniors prepare for the winter storm ahead.

“He’s a real trooper,” said Terry Barnes, a disabled veteran whom Eubank helped out.

“So if it wasn’t for this guy, you might have had some burst pipes?” asked Click2Houston reporter Gage Goulding.

“Probably would. Yes, sir,” Barnes answered. According to the veteran, “If more people were like this, more people gave out to other people that help, I think this world would be a lot better place.”

“I think they’re great. They’re wonderful,” 90-year-old Amalie “Molly” Hutchison said of the two helpers. “We’re lucky. Our neighborhood is the nicest.”