NHC Warns of ‘Potential Historic Heavy Rainfall’ from Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in near Steinhatchee, Florida, on Monday morning, with peak storm surge reaching ten feet in some areas as “potentially historic heavy rainfall” could impact the southeast coast of U.S.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of a “life-threatening storm surge along potions of the Gulf Coast of Florida, with 6 to 10 feet of inundation above ground level expected somewhere between Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown though the morning.”

Overall, the NHC says hurricane conditions are expected along the Big Bend region of Florida, but other areas — such as the south — are experiencing tropical storm conditions. Radar images show bands from Debby extending to the Florida east coast and beyond.

The NHC is warning of “potential historic heavy rainfall” across southeastern Georgia as well as the coast of South Carolina as the storm travels across to the east coast of the United States.

Many news outlets and storm chasers are posting videos and images of what they are seeing as the storm, which is expected to stall as it moves across the state, makes landfall.

More than 283,000 Florida customers were without power as of 11 a.m. Eastern, according to PowerOutage.us.

