NHC Warns of ‘Potential Historic Heavy Rainfall’ from Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in near Steinhatchee, Florida, on Monday morning, with peak storm surge reaching ten feet in some areas as “potentially historic heavy rainfall” could impact the southeast coast of U.S.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of a “life-threatening storm surge along potions of the Gulf Coast of Florida, with 6 to 10 feet of inundation above ground level expected somewhere between Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown though the morning.”

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph just before 7:00 a.m. EDT Monday morning near Steinhatchee, Florida. Where #Debby is heading: https://t.co/ve5hdTdeQU pic.twitter.com/CtVWCRQylm — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 5, 2024

Hurricane Debby grew stronger in the hours before it made landfall near Steinhatchee, located in the Big Bend region of Florida.https://t.co/rEdIWC6abj pic.twitter.com/Du6HQvwnEC — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) August 5, 2024

Overall, the NHC says hurricane conditions are expected along the Big Bend region of Florida, but other areas — such as the south — are experiencing tropical storm conditions. Radar images show bands from Debby extending to the Florida east coast and beyond.

Hurricane #Debby Advisory 12A: Debby Just Inland in the Florida Big Bend Region. Expected to Bring Major Flooding Over the Southeastern United States During the Next Few Days. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 5, 2024

The NHC is warning of “potential historic heavy rainfall” across southeastern Georgia as well as the coast of South Carolina as the storm travels across to the east coast of the United States.

Many news outlets and storm chasers are posting videos and images of what they are seeing as the storm, which is expected to stall as it moves across the state, makes landfall.

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph just before 7:00 a.m. EDT Monday morning near Steinhatchee, Florida. Where #Debby is heading: https://t.co/ve5hdTdeQU pic.twitter.com/CtVWCRQylm — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 5, 2024

We're in outer eye wall of #Hurricane #Debby in Steinhatchee, FL as the center moves right as us. So far the river is behaving! We'll see you live on @foxweather @FoxNews & @foxandfriends starting at 5 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/TzLecgMVoU — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) August 5, 2024

Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, as a Cat 1 hurricane with high winds and a strong storm surge that caused flooding. https://t.co/bX3xsjewDR pic.twitter.com/5IyeSE2SpR — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 5, 2024

In the eye of Hurricane #Debby now and it is not a calm eye, still very windy. We are having to retreat out of Horseshoe Beach because the surge is pushing up HARD. Road into town is now a river pic.twitter.com/oIbePLFdpK — Sierra Lindsey (@Sierra_Lindsey3) August 5, 2024

Hurricane Debby took advantage of the very warm (almost boiling) Gulf of Mexico to load up on tropical moisture. Now it will slowly crawl NNE over Jacksonville, FL and come close to GA/SC border into Tuesday. This will be a multi-day flooding situation. pic.twitter.com/SBypoIk2YC — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 5, 2024

More than 283,000 Florida customers were without power as of 11 a.m. Eastern, according to PowerOutage.us.