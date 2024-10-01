A man in North Carolina made a difficult journey to reach loved ones trapped by Hurricane Helene’s devastation.

Sam Perkins decided to launch a one-man mission to make sure his parents were alive and safe because he had not heard from them in two days, USA Today reported on Monday.

According to the Today Show, North Carolina was the hardest hit with every one of its counties experiencing some measure of loss due to the storm:

On Saturday, Perkins set out on an 11-mile hike up 2,200 feet of elevation to make it to his parents’ house in the mountains. In a social media post on Sunday, he said the storm had demolished roads, houses, and utility networks, adding it was totally cut off from any resources:

My parents are ok but completely trapped. Yesterday, I hiked up to check on them. Brain spew coming; I'm still… Posted by Sam Perkins on Sunday, September 29, 2024

His parents live in the Little Switzerland, Spruce Pine, Burnsville area. During his journey, Perkins crossed failing roadways, mudslides, and fallen trees.

When Perkins finally arrived at his parents’ house, he told CNN his father was outside working with his chainsaw before it lost power.

“Just was the greatest relief I’ve had in my life… just hugged him as tight as I could, bawled, then went inside and found my Mom and did the same,” he said, adding that along with the landslides he believes there were tornados in the area also:

“It was the most exhausting hike and crawl through a jungle gym of trees and landslides I’ve ever had to do, but I’m glad I did it and I’m relieved to know they’re okay, their neighbors are okay,” Perkins said, explaining that he did not want to use up any of their water or food so he hiked back down the mountain.

In his social media post, Perkins said, “Most of all, I want my parents to have the same basic needs they always provided me — food, water, shelter (house is mostly ok) and the ability to explore! But they can’t even leave their home right now.”

He said for now it is just a waiting game but assured people that crews were working to clean up the area and help people.

“Completely Gone”: Flooding from Hurricane Helene Devastates North Carolina Town

Ezra Penland via Storyful