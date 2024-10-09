Hurricane Milton made landfall near the city of Siesta Key in Florida, with winds of up to 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a post on X, the National Hurricane Center revealed that around 8:30 p.m., the “radar data” showed that “the eye” of the hurricane had “made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota County.”

“Max sustained winds at landfall are estimated at 120 mph,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Video footage posted to X by Brian Entin, a Senior National Correspondent with News Nation, also showed all of the water in Tampa Bay being “sucked out by Milton.”

Other videos posted to X showed massive amounts of water from the “storm surge” going into “Venice, Florida,” as the hurricane made landfall.

As the hurricane made landfall in Florida, it was reported to be a “dangerous Category 3” storm, according to CBS News.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued a statement in a post on X that as the hurricane made landfall, it was “time to shelter in place,” adding that “as soon as weather conditions” died down, “search and rescue efforts” would begin.

“As Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Sarasota county, now is the time to shelter in place,” DeSantis wrote. “First responders are staged and ready to go, as soon as weather conditions allow. Search and rescue efforts will be well underway to save lives before dawn, and they will continue for as long as it takes.”