Forecast: Winter Storms to Impact Thanksgiving Day Travel Across U.S.

Meteorologists are warning Thanksgiving travelers across the U.S. to brace for impact as their flying and driving plans may be affected by storms on Thursday through the end of the week.

As millions of people head home or travel to see loved ones for the upcoming holiday, the FOX Forecast Center reported that a “Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to cause last-minute travel troubles that will likely last until Black Friday and the start of the weekend.”

The worst of the weather is expected to hit the Northeast, though forecasters said that snow “could fly anywhere from Iowa to Maine” while another storm is “slamming” the West with rain and mountain snow.

Snow may “cover” portions of upstate New York, Vermont’s Green Mountains, Maine’s White Mountains, and New Hampshire.

Interstates 81 and 90, that go through New York, are expected to be “significantly impacted” by the weather and may slow down travel between cities like Syracuse, Buffalo, and Binghamton.

“The snow there could continue into Black Friday before it finally exits the region,” the Forecast Center said.

Storms are also expected to hit parts of the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast, with flights in and out of major southern hubs such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) “likely to see significant delays and cancellations.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) has also warned of “below normal” temperatures across the majority of the continental U.S. following the holiday: