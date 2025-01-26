Incoming rain may help the areas of California devastated by recent fires, however, it could also cause more danger.

Heavy downpours on hillsides left charred by the fires has the potential to create toxic ash runoff, the Associated Press (AP) reported Saturday, noting that some fires were still burning.

WATCH — Trump: I Find It Hard to Believe the “Delta Smelt” Is Reason for Halting Water to SoCal:

The outlet continued:

Los Angeles County crews spent much of the past week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds Jan. 7. Most of the region was forecast to get around an inch (about 2.5 centimeters) of precipitation over several days, but “the threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario” of localized cloudbursts causing mud and debris to flow down hills, the National Weather Service said on social media.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles fires have caused the city’s air quality to drop to toxic levels, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

Smoke from the fires released toxic ash into the air “that included lead, asbestos, and many other chemicals,” the article read.

“The fire’s aftermath could lead to greater damage to brains and nervous systems from the lead in the air, especially in children, with chemicals like chlorine potentially damaging the lungs,” it continued.

WATCH — Hughes Fire: Incredible Smoke Plumes from Latest CA Blaze Blanket Castaic Region Near Santa Clarita:

Some Pacific Palisades residents returned to their homes on Saturday following President Donald Trump’s visit on Friday, according to Breitbart News.

The AP article said:

Officials cautioned that ash in recent burn zones was a toxic mix of incinerated cars, electronics, batteries, building materials, paints, furniture and other household items. It contains pesticides, asbestos, plastics and lead. Residents were urged to wear protective gear while cleaning up.

Trump is reportedly planning to lift federal regulations on Monday to expedite the rebuilding of Los Angeles County after the fires destroyed structures and tragically took numerous lives.