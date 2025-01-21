Los Angeles Wildfires: High Levels of Lead, Chlorine, Toxins Fill the Air

Measuring the aftereffects of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires has just begun, and results show that the city’s air quality has been drastically lowered to toxic levels.
With the burning of both the Pacific Palisades and most of Altadena (a town just north of Pasadena), over 15,000 structures went up in smoke, sending plumes of toxic ash into the air that included lead, asbestos, and many other chemicals. According to the New York Times, the neurotoxin lead reached 100 times “average levels even miles from the flames,” while levels of chlorine reached 40 times the average:
The spiking levels underscore the added danger from wildfires when cars, homes, and other structures burn, researchers said. Lead is often present in paint and pipes used in older homes, while chlorine and other chemicals are generated when plastic melts or combusts.
These fires were “a wake-up call,” said Haroula Baliaka, a Ph.D. candidate in atmospheric chemistry at the California Institute of Technology, who is part of a new nationwide effort to monitor airborne chemicals in real time. They are “no longer just about burning trees and grass,” she said. “They are urban wildfires, fueled by the very materials that make up our homes and cities.”
The fire’s aftermath could lead to greater damage to brains and nervous systems from the lead in the air, especially in children, with chemicals like chlorine potentially damaging the lungs. A previous study showed that the 2018 Camp fire may have killed as many as 12,000 Californians prematurely due to the effects of toxic smoke and ash in the air.
According to Axios, standard air quality measurements do not take into account the particles in the air like lead, asbestos, and other chemicals.
