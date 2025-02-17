Residents in the small town of Pikeville, Kentucky, are grappling with disastrous flooding as crews work to rescue their neighbors.
Heavy rains fell over the weekend on areas of western and northern Tennessee, southern Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia.
Aerial photos show the devastating floodwaters that swept over Pikeville:
There have been approximately 11 weather-related deaths in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear (D), CBS News reported on Monday:
At one point late Saturday night, officials said the river level at the monitoring point in the lower Bowles Addition had reached 38 feet, prompting them to put up a flood gate. As of Monday morning, Pikeville Public Safety said the river levels had subsided enough that pond gates could be opened, but that water levels would continue to be monitored.
In a social media post on Sunday, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter detailed the efforts of first responders amid the disaster.
“Since 3:00 PM on February 15th, the Pikeville Fire Department has responded heroically, participating in over 50 swift water rescue operations and answering more than 130 emergency calls,” noting that crews also responded to calls for help throughout Pike County.
He added:
Flooding along the Levisa Fork has affected numerous neighborhoods, including nearly every home in the Lake View subdivision near Pikeville Commons. Several homes along the road in front of Pikeville High School have also suffered flood damage. Our emergency response teams continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents and assess the full extent of the damage.
According to WNKY, a church flooded and several pastors in Pike County were evacuated on Sunday evening.
More video footage shows a flooded roadway while a man behind the camera says he has lived in Pike County for 48 years but has never seen anything like it.
Moments later, he walks over a bridge to show viewers how high the water has risen. “In all my years, people, I’ve not seen the water be this big,” he said:
Beshear said FEMA officials have been dispatched to Kentucky after President Donald Trump approved his emergency disaster declaration, per the Louisville Courier Journal.
Additional footage shows more of the extensive flooding in Pikeville:
Beshear has continued to warn Kentuckians that conditions remain hazardous and urged them to stay off the roads in areas where there is high water.
“Dangerous conditions aren’t over yet for Pikeville and surrounding areas, with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky issuing a winter storm watch for the region that will remain in effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning,” the CBS report said.
