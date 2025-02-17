Residents in the small town of Pikeville, Kentucky, are grappling with disastrous flooding as crews work to rescue their neighbors.

Heavy rains fell over the weekend on areas of western and northern Tennessee, southern Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Aerial photos show the devastating floodwaters that swept over Pikeville:

There have been approximately 11 weather-related deaths in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear (D), CBS News reported on Monday:

At one point late Saturday night, officials said the river level at the monitoring point in the lower Bowles Addition had reached 38 feet, prompting them to put up a flood gate. As of Monday morning, Pikeville Public Safety said the river levels had subsided enough that pond gates could be opened, but that water levels would continue to be monitored.

In a social media post on Sunday, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter detailed the efforts of first responders amid the disaster.

“Since 3:00 PM on February 15th, the Pikeville Fire Department has responded heroically, participating in over 50 swift water rescue operations and answering more than 130 emergency calls,” noting that crews also responded to calls for help throughout Pike County.

He added: