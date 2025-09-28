Watch: Arizona Flash Flood Kills Four, Sweeps Away Hundreds of Propane Tanks

A search and rescue effort is underway for more potential victims after a flash flood in southern Arizona took at least four lives and unleashed 1000 potentially dangerous propane tanks into the surging waters.

The city of Globe, a town of about 7,000 residents located 80 miles east of Phoenix, saw 2.5 inches of rainfall within 24 hours.

Some flash flooding also impacted some parts of the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale.

“Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks,” the City of Globe warned, according to numerous news outlets. “For your safety, please stay out of the area until further notice.”

Officials said that the propane tanks were a serious concern due to their ability to explode.

“As you are all aware of, tonight our community has experienced an unthinkable, devastating flood event,” Globe Mayor Al Gameros said in a released statement Saturday evening. “Our primary objective tonight is search and rescue due to numerous vehicles that have been swept into the wash.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency for Gila County to speed resources to the area.

“The flooding in Gila County has caused heartbreaking loss and serious damage,” the governor said.

Two of the victims confirmed dead were found having drowned in a vehicle, ABC News reported, and a third victim was found outside a vehicle in downtown Globe.

A fourth man who went missing during the storm overnight was found dead Saturday morning outside his vehicle, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said they discovered the man’s body under a walkway bridge after the floodwaters receded.

All available agencies in the region are responding to assist with search and rescue and hazmat assessment and clean up, a county emergency management official told ABC News.

