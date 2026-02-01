Mamdani’s NYC: Residents Raising a Stink over Garbage Piling Up

First a foot of snow, then the plowed-in cars, and now frustrated New Yorkers are furious over mountains of trash piling up on city streets, as collection has been reduced by January’s massive winter storm.

A reporter from the New York Post took in the “unsavory sights” of the aftermath and documented heaps of garbage bags and cardboard boxes littering the sidewalks as the Department of Sanitation was still playing catch-up in several neighborhoods since the winter onslaught.

In another Post story Sunday, the report mentioned “Hizzoner” Mayor Zohran Mamdani:

Hizzoner’s Upper East Side neighbors are being forced to trudge through garbage-plagued streets, roaming rodents and mounds of snow tainted with dog pee a full week after Winter Storm Fern — while the sidewalks outside the lefty mayor’s digs on East 88th Street are squeaky clean.

Garbage is not the only problem, as snowplows have tended to deposit high banks of the white stuff against cars parked along the curbs.

Actor Michael Rapaport reported on that problem, saying as he posted a video on X Sunday morning showing a car trapped by the filthy snow, “This poor bastard ain’t getting out until the Spring.”

As for the garbage, one fed-up Upper East Side resident claimed a mound of trash near his block towers “higher than a car.”

“It’s very dirty,” Frederick Radie, 55, told the Post, saying garbage has gone uncollected since first snowfall last weekend. “Actually, we have people visiting, and it’s a little embarrassing,” the 35-year resident said.

His partner, Mirys Rosa, ripped Mayor Mamdani for urging residents to be patient.

“This was like two weeks ago,” the 61-year-old said, calling the trash buildup “so gross, it’s disgusting.”

City sanitation officials issued an update on Wednesday, stating on X:

Limited collection is underway. Our priority is collecting trash and compost, and it’s ok to put that material at the curb following your normal schedule. If possible, please hold your paper and metal/glass/plastic/carton recycling. Please understand collection will be delayed during ongoing snow operations.

The Department of Sanitation told the Post on Saturday they are currently operating under “slight delays.”

“We are prioritizing trash and composting (the stuff that gets gross), but New Yorkers can follow their regular schedule,” a spokesperson said. “We are running hundreds of collection trucks each day in addition to ongoing snow operations. We just ask for patience as we catch up.”

Still, some residents were not having it.

“It’s very concerning,” Chris Kendal, 38, told the Post. “They usually pick the recycle up on a Monday, so it’s Saturday, so it’s almost been a week.”

He added, “I don’t know why they can’t pick it up. I mean, buses are still running, and the city is still operating. So, I’m not sure why they’re not able to reduce some of the garbage on the streets.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.