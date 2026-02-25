Long Island Snowplow Driver Saves Two Lost Dogs During Historic Blizzard

A Long Island snowplow driver rescued two lost dogs that were running on the highway Monday during the height of the blizzard that swept through the east coast of the country.

“I looked over and I seen something in the corner of my eye right there, and then I looked in my mirror, and I saw a dog. I’m like that’s a dog running,” Kenny McGowan, a Department of Public Works employee, said. McGowan was out plowing the roads in Babylon, New York, when he spotted the pair of dogs.

“I immediately put my sirens on, and stayed right behind them,” McGowan continued.

“Being an animal lover, being a father, I went right into protection mode … I was gonna do whatever I had to do to stop these dogs from getting hurt.”

Once McGowan got into a safe position, he parked sideways to use his truck as a shield.

“They ended up going into the median, right in the middle, where it was like three feet of the snow, and they, like, buried themselves in the snow,” McGowan explained. “One dog went laid on here, and the other dog went on top of him, so I was like, I knew right away … that they were close, they were family members, they were sisters.”

With the help of others, he managed to rescue the two Labrador Retriever mixes and put them in his snow plow.

“If nobody would have found them, they could have froze,” kennel attendant Danny Deutsch said.

“One of them we were able to scan for a microchip, and then we found out that the other one did have a microchip, it just wasn’t in the traditional spot,” kennel attendant Angela Diangson said.

The owners of the two dogs picked them up Tuesday morning and said they are grateful for the dogs’ rescue. It remains unclear how the dogs got out of the house.