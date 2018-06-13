Ryan: President Trump Supports My Immigration Plan

House Speaker Paul Ryan and his aides are claiming that President Donald Trump supports his plan to hold two amnesty votes next week.

However, Trump has not yet endorsed Ryan’s incomplete amnesty bill, say many media outlets.

Ryan’s bill would implement only part of Trump’s ‘four pillars’ immigration reform, would quickly paralyze enforcement of immigration law against illegals, and would also sharply increase the annual inflow of foreign college-graduates for professional jobs sought by Americans, according to details leaked to Breitbart News.

The Ryan bill — in combination with a promised extra guest-worker bill for agriculture companies — would actually increase immigration levels and intensify competition for white-collar and blue-collar jobs in the United States, according to details leaked to Breitbart News.

That rush of new foreign workers is backed by GOP donors, but also by NeverTrump activists because it will suppress the popular wage-gains that are now helping Trump’s chance for a populist electoral win in 2018 and 2020.

In contrast, Trump’s ‘Four Pillars’ reform would reduce long-term chain-migration immigration, so nudging up white-collar salaries and blue-collar wages, and also boosting investment in labor-saving jobs.

“We’ve been working hand-in-glove with the administration on this to make sure we are bringing a bill that represents the President’s four pillars so that we can come together, have the votes that everybody is looking for,” Ryan said in a morning press conference.

Media outlets also reported that Ryan told an early morning caucus meeting that “Trump was supportive of the new approach.” The Washington Post said:

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) said that Ryan had told House members during a closed-door meeting that he had briefed the president a day earlier on the new legislative strategy — votes on the dueling immigration bills, with a separate vote in July on an agriculture worker program — and that Trump was supportive of the new approach.

However, Trump has reportedly endorsed Ryan’s legislative strategy of holding a rushed vote on the two amnesty bills next week — but not Ryan’s amnesty bill.

Trump’s aide, Steven Miller, appeared on the Hill to support both the two bills which Ryan has scheduled for a vote next week — Ryan’s unwritten legislation and the compromise bill developed by Rep. Bob Goodlatte and Rep. Michael McCaul, who are the chairman of the House judiciary and homeland defense committees.

Ryan’s top aide, Rep. Patrick McHenry used that appearance to claim Miller’s support for Ryan’s plan.

.@PatrickMcHenry says Millers message to RSC was “helpful” for leadership. And Miller, he says, “speaks for the president on immigration.” — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) June 13, 2018

Miller is reportedly endorsing Ryan’s draft bill — but admitted the President has not yet endorsed Ryan’s bill, say media reports.

Stephen Miller said the president would seriously consider supporting whatever House bill adhering to the four pillars would get 218 votes, Rep. Mike Conaway said. — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) June 13, 2018

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller is trying to rally support for leadership's DACA "compromise" bill in RSC right now, per members coming out. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) June 13, 2018

CNN reported that Miller’s message:

was that the administration supports both the conservative bill lead authored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte — which is the more conservative option but is not expected to have enough votes to pass — but is also open to the the [Ryan] bill that is taking shape right now.

Ryan has long favored high levels of immigration to help businesses import new employees, and has opposed President Donald Trump’s lower-immigration/higher-wages policy. In a 2013 presentation with amnesty advocate Rep. Luis Gutierrez, for example, Ryan said he favored an “open door” immigration policy that would allow businesses to freely hire foreign workers at lower wages than sought by American college-graduates and blue-collar workers.

That demand for more imported labor is a central goal of the donors who are GOP politicians on the discharge-amnesty list.

“Our goal is to not cut legal immigration,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo told RollCall.com on June 8. The number of illegals who get green cards from the amnesty should be “as high a number as possible,” he said. The number of young illegal immigrants in the United States is estimated at up to 3.6 million, and 1 million people legally immigrate each year.

ABIC promotes sensible immigration reform that supports the economy of the United States, provides American companies with both the high-skilled and low-skilled talent they need, and allows the integration of immigrants into our economy as consumers, workers, entrepreneurs and citizens.

Also, a large share of the discharge-amnesty group is composed of GOP legislators from agriculture districts — such as Newhouse — where cash-poor farmers and dairy farmers cannot easily replace the legal and illegal workers who leave the farm for better-paying jobs in town. The problem is tougher for farmers near Democratic-controlled cities, such as New York, where officials tout their determination to block the enforcement of immigration laws.

Amnesty advocates use business-funded pollsters to conduct “Nation of Immigrants” push-polls which show apparent voter-support for DACA amnesty, for immigration, and immigrants. Those pollsters also push their clients’ preferences when they advise their political clients.

But “Choice” polls reveal most voters’ often-ignored strong preference that CEOs should hire Americans at decent wages before hiring migrants. Those pro-American preferences are held by many blue-collar Blacks, Latinos, and by people who hide their opinions from pollsters.

Similarly, the 2018 polls show that GOP voters are far more concerned about migration — more properly, the economics of migration — than they are concerned about illegal migration and MS-13, taxes, or the return of Rep. Nancy Pelosi.