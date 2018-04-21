SexEdSitOut: Parents Say, ‘Enough’ to Planned Parenthood’s ‘Pornographic’ Sex Ed

Parents in cities across the U.S. as well as Canada, Australia, and now, the U.K. are pulling their children out of schools Monday to protest what they view as “pornographic,” “gender-bending” sex ed curricula conducted and promoted by taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood.

(1) Wow!! The movement is growing! Even if there is not a press event in your area, parents will pull their children out of school all over the globe! Print out the principal’s letter from the website and deliver it to your principal. #SexEdSitOut pic.twitter.com/7Kv70ZrSQk — The Activist Mommy 👊🏻(Elizabeth Johnston) (@activist_mommy) April 20, 2018

“A few of us moms were disgusted by the evidence we were seeing on social media of graphic sex ed in the schools and the stories about gender transition parties and teaching kids to question their gender,” Sex Ed Sit Out organizer Elizabeth Johnston – the “Activist Mommy” – tells Breitbart News. “So we decided to stop griping about it and actually do something about it.”

The protest has taken off from Charlotte, North Carolina, to about 15 other cities, including Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Spokane, Washington; Garden Grove and Sacramento, California; Evansville, Bloomington, and Indianapolis, Indiana; Decorah, Iowa; and Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Internationally, protests are planned for London, Harrow, U.K.; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; and Mulgrave, Victoria, Australia:

Join the #SEXEDSITOUT Movement. We're sick of the sexualization of our children taking place everyday in classrooms. We'll pull our kids out of public school on April 23rd in protest. Sign to add your location to #SEXEDSITOUT movement. pic.twitter.com/p0UWbV7yYl — Tom Steers (@ChristianToront) April 7, 2018

“We had no resources, so initially, we were just going to do it in Charlotte because we thought we could manage just one event,” Johnston explains. “And there was such a cry from parents across the globe to help them push back against the graphic gender-bending sex ed in their schools that we just had to step out and keep the ball rolling”:

This is what Planned Parenthood is doing with our tax dollars. This is PP sex ed.🔥Time’s up!🔥 We won’t pay for this moral rot anymore! Hands off our kids! 😡 We have obscenity laws in this country that we will enforce!🇺🇸 Our kids aren’t your sex toys! #SexEdSitOut #DefundPP pic.twitter.com/GJoGCqpdHl — The Activist Mommy 👊🏻(Elizabeth Johnston) (@activist_mommy) April 8, 2018

On Monday, the parents plan to send the same letter to school principals explaining the absence of their children. The letter reads, “Pornographic sex ed is being implemented across our globe in an attempt to indoctrinate our children with ‘sexual rights.’ This is unacceptable and [I am] joining others both nationally and globally in taking a stand to say ‘enough!’”:

Planned Parenthood has to stop forcing its sexual immorality onto students#SexEdSitOut pic.twitter.com/FYIdSZAxge — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) April 17, 2018

The parents will hold protests and press events on Monday as well.

PJ Media’s Megan Fox recently wrote about a mother in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, who was arrested for attempting to enter her child’s Planned Parenthood-led “pornographic sex workshop” for teens. The instructor for the class was reportedly Bianca Palmisano, keynote speaker of SlutWalk in 2013 and defender of the sex work industry and legalization of prostitution:

Planned Parenthood Instructor Has Mother Arrested for Trying to Audit Pornographic Sex Ed Class https://t.co/fDDRkWgjRy via @PJMedia_com — Defund PP (@Defund_PP) April 17, 2018

For people claiming that the PERVERTED and PORNOGRAPHIC book "It's Perfectly Normal" is NOT in school curriculums, please se this archived link to San Diego Unified District school website under 8th grade. https://t.co/19YwADrlQe pic.twitter.com/p69qBABGKn — MeganFox (@MeganFoxWriter) April 10, 2018

Though Johnston herself is a homeschooling parent, she notes most of the parents organizing the Sex Ed Sit Out are public school parents, teachers, and former teachers.

“I personally represent the millions of taxpayers who are homeschoolers and – even though we do not utilize the services of the public schools – we are disgusted that our money is going to teach children how to question their gender, perform anal and oral sex, and masturbate,” she asserts.

Johnston says whether children attend public schools or homeschooling parents are paying taxes to support public schools, more parents are finding that school officials and school boards are refusing to listen to their concerns about the graphic sex ed curricula.

She adds one of the most effective outcomes of her group’s work thus far has been to expose what organizations that teach sex ed in schools, such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and the LGBT rights group Human Rights Campaign (HRC), have kept secret.

Among the sponsors of Sex Ed Sit Out is Family Research Council:

Parents everywhere are fed up with graphic, promiscuous #sexed being taught in their child's classroom. Send a message to your school's administration! Join the Sex Ed Sit Out on April 23! https://t.co/HmhzBTbTAq #SexEdSitOut @activist_mommy pic.twitter.com/pPztwPW6xd — FRC (@FRCdc) April 20, 2018

“Educational bureaucrats would rather have the school funding that comes with providing these sex ed programs than do what is right by our children,” Johnston says. “We have exposed what they are doing.”