Majority of Americans Still Say ‘Merry Christmas,’ But Clinton Voters Far Less

A new poll by WPA Research finds that when it comes to the Yuletide season, a majority of Americans still say “Merry Christmas,” as opposed to “happy holidays.” But the poll also found that Clinton voters are far less likely than Republicans to use the phrase.

Overall 79 percent of Americans still think “Merry Christmas” is the right phrase for that most wonderful time of the year. Meanwhile, only 19 percent prefer “happy holidays.”

But things look vastly different when the query is broken down by voting preference. Fully 93 percent of Trump voters said that they are more likely to wish folks a “Merry Christmas.” On the other hand, only 66 percent of Hillary Clinton voters said they prefer “Merry Christmas.” As a result, nearly a third of Hillary voters, 31 percent, say they prefer “happy holidays” over the traditional “Merry Christmas.”

A split was also seen when respondents were asked if they feel Christmas will be better this year over last year. Sixty-six percent of Trump voters said they think they will have a better Christmas than last year. In contrast only 31 percent of Clinton voters similarly felt that the Christmas of 2016 would be better. In addition, 27 percent of Clinton voters said Christmas would be worse than last year. Only nine percent of Trump voters thought Christmas would be worse.

Overall, 48 percent said they think 2016’s Christmas will be better than that of last year, 28 percent said it would be about the same, and 18 percent said it would be worse than last year.

The WPA poll was taken of 2,014 registered voters on December 21.

