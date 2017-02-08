NYT Prints Glowing Account of Abortionist’s Memoir, Ignores ‘Gosnell…Serial Killer’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The authors and publisher of a new exposé detailing the horrific crimes of convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell say the New York Times is artificially deflating its sales.

At the same time, the Times has published a glowing profile of an abortionist’s memoir.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to a press release by Regnery Publishing, which recently released Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer by filmmakers and investigative journalists Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, the book “sold out of Amazon and Barnes & Noble in 3 days and outsold all but 3 nonfiction hardcover titles – but the New York Times refused to include Gosnell on their nonfiction ‘Print Hardcover Best Sellers’ list.”

Regnery continues:

While Gosnell landed on the “Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers” list (at #13), the Times ignored the real sales numbers and refused to correctly list Gosnell as the 4th bestselling nonfiction title. When Gosnell released on January 24, it launched to #3 on Amazon’s best seller list of all books and was the #1 Hot New Release.

The book’s co-author McAleer tells Breitbart News about the Times, “This is a Fake Best Sellers List in a Fake News newspaper.”

“Most people would be shocked to discover that the New York Times Best Sellers List does not reflect actual sales of a book,” he adds, and continues:

This allows them to fiddle with the list and exclude books they don’t like and this is what they have done with Gosnell. It’s the content they don’t like so they have excluded it. They think it is pro-life but it’s actually just a factual book about a man who was America’s biggest serial killer. There is an enormous appetite for this kind of book and that can be seen in the sales figure. By ignoring these sales figures, the New York Times is insulting the ordinary Americans who bought the book but also insulting their own readers by withholding information about Gosnell from them.

Gosnell co-author McElhinney also asserts, “This is shocking that the cover-up of the Gosnell story is continuing even after the mainstream media were so criticized for failing to cover the trial.”

“The media doesn’t want this story to see the light of day because it shines a negative light on abortion,” she adds.

On Wednesday, the Times did publish a positive interview with abortionist Willie Parker as he releases his new memoir, Life’s Work, which focuses on his “moral and spiritual argument in favor of abortion rights.”

Parker, says interviewer Ana Marie Cox, made a “shift from someone who, for religious reasons, didn’t want to provide abortion to someone who, for religious reasons, did.”

Though Parker reportedly admits in his book that abortion is a process that ends a life, he rationalizes to Cox:

Here’s the thing: Life is a process, not an event. If I thought I was killing a person, I wouldn’t do abortions. A fetus is not a person; it’s a human entity. In the moral scheme of things, I don’t hold fetal life and the life of a woman equally. I value them both, but in the precedence of things, when a woman comes to me, I find myself unable to demote her aspirations because of the aspirations that someone else has for the fetus that she’s carrying.

Parker, an African-American, also says, “The biggest insult is the notion that there’s such a thing as a black genocide, as if the people who care about abortion really care about black women and black babies.”

Breitbart News reached out to the Times for comment but received no response.

Katie Yoder, writing at Newsbusters, however, reports the Times response to Media Research Center:

The Times’s best-seller lists are based on a detailed analysis of book sales from a wide range of retailers who provide us with specific and confidential context of their sales each week. These standards are applied consistently, across the board in order to provide Times readers our best assessment of what books are the most broadly popular at that time. That process is not influenced in any way by the content of a book, or by pressure from publishers or book sellers.

David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress – which produced the now famous Planned Parenthood videos depicting the alleged sale of aborted baby body parts – tells Breitbart News the Times’ failure to report the success of Gosnell is a continuation of the liberal media’s blackout of the ravages of abortion.

“It’s disgraceful and deeply discrediting to the New York Times because it is part of the same dangerous pro-abortion extremism that allows criminals like Kermit Gosnell to flourish undetected for so long,” he says.