Promise Kept: Donald Trump Overturns Obama Rule Killing Mining Jobs

President Donald Trump signed a resolution today overturning President Obama’s “Stream Protection Rule” issued by the Department of the Interior during his last weeks in office.

Trump said the resolution would “eliminate another terrible job-killing rule” and would help save thousands of American jobs in the mining industry.

Miners in hard hats surrounded the president, and House Republicans who supported the decision joined him for the signing ceremony at the White House. Two Democrat senators were also present; West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp. Coal state Republican senators including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Shelley Moore (W.Va.) Capito, and Rand Paul (Ky.) also attended.

“Our folks are so excited to have a pro-coal president and we thank you so much for being on our side,” McConnell said to Trump during the ceremony.

Trump said he intends to keep his promises to the miners who backed his campaign.

“The mines are a big deal,” Trump said. “I got support from some of you folks right from the very beginning, and I won’t forget it.”