GOP Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, and Mike Lee ‘Not Ready to Vote’ for Healthcare Bill

Four Republican lawmakers issued a statement on Thursday saying they are “not ready” to vote for the Senate legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Mike Lee (R-UT) issued a joint statement on the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor,” the statement said. “There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs.”

Paul also tweeted the decision he and his colleagues made about the healthcare bill in its current form:

The current #healthcarebill does not repeal Obamacare. It does not keep our promises to the American people. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2017