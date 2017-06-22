SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, and Mike Lee ‘Not Ready to Vote’ for Healthcare Bill

Physician Assitant Marina Sarwary (L) takes a shopper's blood pressure as part of the "Shop with a Doc" program, November 28, 2016 at a Ralph's Supermarket in Irvine, California. "Shop with a Doc" is a community health program from St. Joseph Hoag Health hospital group which brings medical professionals and nutritionists into local supermarkets to give shoppers the opportunity to ask questions about ingredients and how to make healthy choices an increasing challenge for customers who are overwhelmed with the number of products claiming various health benefits. / AFP / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

by Penny Starr22 Jun 20170

Four Republican lawmakers issued a statement on Thursday saying they are “not ready” to vote for the Senate legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Mike Lee (R-UT) issued a joint statement on the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor,” the statement said. “There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs.”

Paul also tweeted the decision he and his colleagues made about the healthcare bill in its current form:

