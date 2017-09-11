White House Press Grills Sarah Sanders About ’60 Minutes’ Steve Bannon Interview

White House reporters grilled Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday, asking her multiple questions about former chief strategist Steve Bannon following his interview with CBS that aired Sunday evening.

Sanders joked that Bannon’s 60 Minutes interview “made for good TV,” trying to move off the topic, but reporters repeatedly questioned her about the substance of the interview.

She said that President Donald Trump had seen clips of the interview, but she wasn’t sure whether he had seen the entire interview. “I’m not sure he saw it in its entirety,” Sanders said. “I did watch parts of reaction to it.”

Reporters asked Sanders at least a dozen questions about Bannon’s statements in the 60 Minutes interview, including his thoughts about amnesty, Republican leaders, and the decision to fire James Comey.

“I think we may be answering more questions on Steve Bannon now that he’s not here,” Sanders noted, after several questions about her former colleague.

When asked about Bannon’s comment that DACA would create a civil war in the Republican party, Sanders replied, “I think that Steve always likes to speak in kind of the most extreme measures. I’m not sure I agree with that.”

After multiple questions about Bannon, Sanders ended the press conference citing the need to watch a statement from Governor Rick Scott of Florida.

“The press team will be here and we’re happy to answer any questions, particularly if you have anything beyond Steve Bannon,” she said.