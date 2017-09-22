Ben Carson Supports Judge Roy Moore for Alabama Senate

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson threw his support behind former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore for U.S. Senate Friday, hours before President Donald Trump campaigns for Moore’s opponent, establishment-backed U.S. Senator Luther Strange.

The press release from Moore’s campaign is as follows:

advertisement

Today, Dr. Ben Carson praised Judge Roy Moore ahead of Tuesday’s election, reminding everyone to vote. “Judge Moore is a fine man of proven character and integrity, who I have come to respect over the years. I was delighted to hear he is running for the US Senate. He is truly someone who reflects the Judeo-Christian values that were so important to the establishment of our country. It is these values that we must return to in order to make America great again. I wish him well and hope everyone will make sure they vote on Tuesday.”- Dr. Ben Carson

Moore faces Strange in a Republican primary runoff next week for the seat previously held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On Thursday night Moore and Strange engaged in a Lincoln-Douglas-style debate. Directly after the debate, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and former deputy assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka took part in a rally for Moore. Palin identified Strange as a “swamp creature” according to Breitbart News. She declared that Strange has been working to help the D.C. establishment “hijack” the economic nationalist agenda and “steal the victory we worked so long and hard for.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose father also backs Moore, and White House communications director Hope Hicks did not immediately respond to request for comment.

President Trump will campaign for Strange, who trails Moore in recent polling, Friday night in Huntsville, Alabama. You can watch, here.

Amanda House is Breitbart News’ Deputy Political Editor. You can follow her on Twitter at @AmandaLeeHouse.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.