‘Ruled Out’: GOP Amnesty Plan Excludes E-Verify, Allowing Employers to Continue Hiring Illegal Aliens

Senate Republicans crafting legislation to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens have entirely “ruled out” including the popular initiative to mandate that employers use E-Verify, a system that weeds out illegal aliens from taking American jobs.

As Breitbart News reported, the group of GOP senators is seeking to give permanent amnesty to an estimated 800,000 to 3.3 million eligible illegal aliens, the majority of which are shielded from deportation by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

At the same time, a major pro-American immigration priority for President Trump’s administration, mandatory E-Verify — which prevents employers from hiring illegal aliens by forcing them to check each workers’ immigration status — has been totally excluded from any amnesty plan by the Senate Republicans.

Politico noted:

… some outlines of an agreement are becoming clearer. For instance, the senators have all but ruled out including a mandatory workplace verification system known as E-Verify in a final DACA agreement, according to multiple lawmakers engaged in the talks.

Pro-American immigration reformer Roy Beck, head of NumbersUSA, said that without E-Verify “there is little pretense that deal makers see controlling illegal employment/immigration as a goal.”

The move to exclude E-Verify from a DACA amnesty deal also shows the lack of seriousness the Senate and House Republicans hold for Trump’s recently released 70-point list of immigration priorities.

Aside from mandatory E-Verify, Trump’s immigration priorities include:

Construction of a border wall

Deporting unaccompanied alien children who are not at-risk in their native country

Preventing criminal illegal aliens and gang members from receiving immigration benefits

Eliminating the diversity visa lottery

Classifying overstaying a visa as a “misdemeanor”

Restricting certain federal grants to sanctuary cities, which refuse to detain criminal illegal aliens

Ending family-based chain migration

Enacting a merit-based legal immigration where only qualified immigrants can enter the U.S.

Of Trump’s immigration priorities, mandatory E-Verify is easily the most popular pro-American initiative, with recent polling by Pulse Opinion Research showing that a majority of 68 percent of likely voters support E-Verify.

Under mandatory E-Verify and stricter immigration laws, American workers see rising wages, specifically in the blue-collar U.S. jobs that working-class Americans often have to compete with illegal aliens for.

In Texas’s construction industry, for instance, Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration has led to rising wages for American workers, as Breitbart News reported.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants a year, not including the thousands of foreign workers who enter the country to take low-skilled seasonal jobs in farming and non-farming industries.

For decades, Attorney General Jeff Sessions argued that massive low-skilled immigration to the U.S. has forced the American working-class into unemployment and undercut blue-collar wages.

In a recent study, as Breitbart News reported, states that enforced E-Verify – the program that weeds out illegal immigrants for job openings – have enjoyed less unemployment as Americans no longer have to compete with the illegal immigrant population for work.

Additionally, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found that more than half of Americans in the working-class, making less than $30,000 a year, say illegal aliens do crowd out jobs for blue-collar American workers, as Breitbart News has reported.