Poll: DACA Amnesty a ‘Top Priority’ for Only 23 Percent of Swing-Voters

NEW YORK CITY, New York — An amnesty for young illegals is a “top priority” for only 23 percent of American voters who identify as Independents, says a new Morning Consult-POLITICO poll.

The no-strings amnesty is also strongly opposed by 16 percent of 652 independents in the November survey, and likely by many of the 23 percent of people who say they have no comment or don’t know.

The poll question nudged people to accept the amnesty, but it did not also ask people for a response to the scale and cost of the amnesty, which would cover 3 million people and would allow them to bring in several million relatives from their home countries. The question asked:

How important of a priority should each of the following be for Congress? Passing a bill that grants young people who were brought to the United States illegally when they were children, often with their parents, protection from deportation

In contrast, support for an amnesty drops sharply in polls which ask voters to balance their pro-immigration attitudes with concerns about fairness to fellow Americans.

In another question, only 11 percent of the independents said the DACA amnesty should be “the top priority” for Congress, far below the 24 percent urging health care reform, 16 percent for investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 elections and 14 percent for a tax reform. Entitlement reform and infrastructure spending were the highest priorities for 10 percent and 8 percent of the independent voters in the survey. Only 12 percent of Democratic voters said a DACA amnesty should be the top priority.

The new poll also shows a steady decline in support for amnesty since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that President Trump would ultimately end DACA by March 2018.

In September, roughly 35 percent of Independents said an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens should be prioritized.

Flash-forward to today and only 23 percent of Independents say an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens should get congressional priority, a 12-point drop in support just in a couple months.

Overall, American voters are increasingly opposed to a prioritized amnesty for DACA recipients, as Breitbart News reported, with fewer than 30 percent of Americans saying they support a quick amnesty deal. Even among Democrat voters, amnesty is becoming more and more unpopular, with fewer than 45 percent Democrats wanting Congress to push through an amnesty deal.