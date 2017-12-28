Facing Record Cold Temperatures, Donald Trump Trolls Liberals on Global Warming

President Donald Trump mocked global warming alarmists on Thursday, pointing out on Twitter that the United States could use a little global warming after experiencing record cold temperatures.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country.”

Liberals are frequently infuriated when global warming skeptics use cold temperatures to refute their assertions that climate change threatens the future of the planet.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump added that other countries were prepared to pay “trillions of dollars” to prevent global warming.

“Bundle up!” he wrote.

International Falls, Minnesota experienced -37 degrees and Mount Washington, New Hampshire had temperatures of -34 degrees.

Forecasts are calling for temperatures in New York City to be as cold as 14 degrees for New Year’s Eve.