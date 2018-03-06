Defiant: Jerry Brown, Kamala Harris, Xavier Becerra Slam ‘Bully’ Jeff Sessions

California’s leading elected officials responded defiantly Tuesday evening to a Department of Justice lawsuit that seeks to have the state’s “sanctuary” laws declared unconstitutional under the Supremacy Clause.

The lawsuit, filed in Sacramento, seeks to overturn the Immigrant Worker Protection Act (HB 450), the Inspection and Review of Facilities Housing Federal Detainees law (AB 103); and the California Values Act (SB 54), otherwise known as the “Sanctuary State” law.

In response, Gov. Jerry Brown led the state’s Democrats in pushing back, imitating President Donald Trump’s tweeting style:

At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America. Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!! — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 7, 2018

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), a first-term Senator who is among the leading prospects for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, also weighed in:

Trump and Sessions think they can bully California — but it won’t work. https://t.co/xf85HpSOqe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 7, 2018

And California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has led the state’s efforts to mount a legal “resistance” to the Trump administration and its policies, vowed — ironically, perhaps — to defend the principle of law enforcement:

Like all the men and women who wear the badge in #California, I took an oath to uphold the law. That means all of the laws. #Immigration #JeffSessions — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 7, 2018

In remarks prepared for a speech to law enforcement officers in Sacramento on Wednesday morning, Sessions plans to say: “The Department of Justice and the Trump administration are going to fight these unjust, unfair, and unconstitutional policies that have been imposed on you.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward’s 50 “most influential” Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.