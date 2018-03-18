Donald Trump: Robert Mueller Investigation Based on Fraud

President Donald Trump dismissed the Robert Mueller special investigation into whether his political campaign colluded with Russia to help him beat Hillary Clinton.

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign.”

The president again branded the investigation as a partisan “witch hunt” and said there was “no collusion” between members of his campaign and Russia.

“Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?” he asked on Twitter, noting that even Democrats questioned whether the investigation was fair.

