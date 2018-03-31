Ted Nugent on Parkland Gun Control Activists: ‘They Have No Soul’

Rocker and NRA board member Ted Nugent used an appearance on the “The Joe Page Show” to describe the Parkland gun control activists as people who “have no soul.”

The Hill published excerpts from the interview, with Nugent describing the gun control push as “ignorant and dangerously stupid” and “soulless.” He added, “These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.”

Nugent believes the media is not only propping up the Parkland gun control activists but also giving them direction in what to say. He said, “The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies.”

His comments come after more than a month of intense criticism of the NRA and politicians associated with it.

On March 17 Breitbart News reported that David Hogg, one of the Parkland gun control activists, released a PSA in which he asked, “What if our politicians weren’t the b*tch of the NRA?”

