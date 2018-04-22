Four Dead, Four Hurt in Tennessee Waffle House Shooting, Suspect Had ‘Previous Interactions’ with Police

Four people were killed and four others hurt when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, early on Sunday morning. The suspect escaped after a patron wrestled the gun away, police reported.

The suspect approached the fast food place at around 3:25 AM firing into the building from the parking lot before entering and continuing his assault, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Metro Nashville police told the media that there might have been more victims were it not for a 29-year-old patron who heroically jumped up and disarmed the shooter. The suspect then fled after his rifle was taken from him.

Police named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, who lives in an apartment near the eatery, as a person of interest in the attack. Officials also said that had “previous interactions” with the police.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Reinking was allegedly last seen running nude through a patch of woods nearby, authorities said. The MNPD also said that Reinking’s truck is registered in Morton, Illinois, and authorities have contacted officials in Illinois seeking information.

Witness Chuck Cordero, 50, told The Tennessean that he saw the shooter get out of his car and immediately open fire.

“He did not say anything. He pulled up, got out of his car and was all business,” Cordero said.

Cordero also praised the young patron who bravely disarmed the attacker.

“He really saved some people. I’m positive he did,” Cordero exclaimed. “Had that guy had a chance to reload his weapon, there was plenty more people in that restaurant.”

Nashville Mayor David Briley released a statement calling for prayers for the victims and cooperation with authorities.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning’s shooting,” Briley said in the statement “I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime.”

The shooting took place in the Antioch neighborhood about two miles from the church where African American suspect Emanuel Kidega Samson killed one and injured nine others in a shooting in September.

