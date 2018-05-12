March for Life Celebrates ‘Courageous’ Birth Mothers

The March for Life is celebrating Mother’s Day weekend by honoring birth mothers for their courage in choosing to give birth to their unexpected babies and placing them in the care of a loving adoptive family.

Watch and share these messages of love and encouragement from birth moms for #BirthMothersDay on Saturday! #prolife #adoption pic.twitter.com/BTeQRYAngs — March for Life (@March_for_Life) May 11, 2018

“Adoption is a noble and heroic decision,” says March for Life. “Each year, there are over 18,000 domestic infant adoptions in the United States. Sadly, there are also each year over 1 million abortions in the U.S.”

“We celebrate all of the birth mothers who have made the courageous decision to choose life and to place their child for adoption,” the pro-life activists continue. “Adoption is a heroic choice and your self-sacrificial love is to be commended and celebrated!”

“Birth Mothers Day” is celebrated the day before Mother’s Day.

#Birthmoms choose to be stronger than their circumstances. And they should never be forgotten in the adoption triad. As a culture, we need to help make adoption a win-win-win situation. #MothersDayWeekend #BirthMothersDay pic.twitter.com/zVz0WR83gi — Radiance Foundation (@lifehaspurpose) May 12, 2018

Ryan Bomberger, who now heads the Radiance Foundation– another national pro-life organization that seeks to “affirm that every human life has purpose” – said, “Because of the courage of my birth mom, I’m able to be all the things I am today.”

“Today Ryan is a brother, husband, father, and an inspiring pro-life activist,” states the March for Life. “The self-sacrificial love of his birth mother saved his life, and impacted so many others.”

On #BirthMothersDay I pray that my daughter’s birth mother ‘s guardian angel whisper in her heart that OUR daughter is cherished, thriving, and prays for her daily that she may be comforted in her loss. — Grazie P Christie MD (@GChristiemd) May 12, 2018

AUL recognizes birth mothers, especially the ones that make the hardest choices but the best choices for their babes. Happy National #BirthMothersDay! — AUL (@AUL) May 12, 2018

The March for Life’s mission is to “testify to the beauty of life and the dignity of each human person.” The march itself takes place every year on the National Mall in Washington, DC, in January, on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s creation, in 1973, of the right to abortion – when the Constitution never provided such a right.