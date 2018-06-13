Donald Trump: At Least We’re Not Paying North Korea $150 billion Like the Iran Deal

President Donald Trump defended his agreement with North Korea compared to the Iran Deal reached by former President Barack Obama.

“I don’t think a deal could be softer,” Trump said in response to a question from ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, “First of all, we’re not paying $150 billion.”

The president repeated that the nuclear with Iran was a “terrible deal” while his agreement with Kim Jong-un cost very little.

“We’re paying nothing from that standpoint other than, you will see what happens,” he said.

Trump appeared confident that Kim could reach deals with Japan and South Korea in the region to improve his country economically as part of his plan to denuclearize the region.

“I think he wants to denuke, it’s very important,” he said. “Without that, there’s nothing to discuss.”