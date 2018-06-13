Leaked Amnesty Draft: Mass Legal Immigration, Chain Migration Repurposed to Import Foreign Workers

A leaked draft of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) amnesty deal confirms Breitbart News’s previous reports detailing how the legislation would not reduce legal immigration levels to the United States, as President Trump and likely voters have demanded.

In a draft of Ryan’s amnesty deal, obtained by Breitbart News, for potentially millions of illegal aliens who qualify for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, current levels of legal immigration at which the U.S. admits more than one million immigrants a year would continue.

The leaked draft only ends two categories of the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. Chain migration is partially responsible for importing more than 10.5 million foreign nationals to the country in the last decade.

The chain migration categories that allow newly naturalized citizens to bring their adult married children and adult siblings to the U.S. would be eliminated by Ryan’s amnesty deal. Meanwhile, naturalized citizens would still be allowed to bring their parents and unmarried adult children to the U.S.

While eliminating just two of the four chain migration categories, Ryan’s amnesty deal merely repurposes much of those roughly 88,400 visas to allow businesses to import foreign workers to take white collar American jobs.

The Diversity Visa Lottery program, which Trump has repeatedly asked the Republican-controlled Congress to end, would likewise be eliminated, but repurposed.

The Visa Lottery gives out about 55,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorist problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan. Since 2005, nearly 510,000 foreign nationals have won the Visa Lottery to come to the U.S.

Ryan’s amnesty deal would end the Visa Lottery program, but repurpose those 55,000 visas and hand them over to DACA illegal aliens for amnesty to stay in the U.S. permanently.

NumbersUSA Governmental Affairs Director Rosemary Jenks told Breitbart News that Ryan’s amnesty deal gives immediate benefits to illegal aliens while American workers not only see no net reduction to legal immigration but an increased number in foreign workers being imported by business.

“This is very, very similar to the Gang of Eight amnesty,” Jenks told Breitbart News. “Amnesty right up front.”

For months, likely voters, swing voters, GOP midterm voters, black Americans, and Hispanic Americans have repeatedly told pollsters that they would like to see legal immigration to the U.S. reduced from current levels, where more than 1.5 million foreigners entered the country in 2016.

Most recent polling from the latest CBS News/YouGov Poll found that a majority of likely voters in 2018 battleground districts said immigration to the U.S. has made American life “worse.”

A majority of white Americans and swing voters in battleground districts said the same of immigration’s impact on their community, while more than 4-in-9 black Americans agreed.