President Donald Trump ridiculed a leftist protester at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota who had his long hair done up in a man-bun.

The protester shouted and waved around a photo of Trump before supporters ripped the sign out of his hands.

“Go home to your mom, darling. Go home,” Trump said. “Get him out of here.”

As he was escorted out of the arena, Trump continued.

“Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do,” Trump said. “I couldn’t tell! I couldn’t tell!”