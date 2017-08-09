Charlie Daniels Warns Establishment: ‘The Days of the Career Politician Are Over’

Legendary American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Charlie Daniels penned an op-ed this week in which he explains that President Donald Trump is not a member of the “club” of establishment Washington elites whose main goal is power – not public service.

In the op-ed for CNSNews.com, Daniels reflects on the state of American government, industry and culture in the hands of establishment politicians – Republicans and Democrats alike – who, he says, easily obtain “immunity” from their own “crimes and misdemeanors”:

I’ll let you in on a little secret, Donald Trump is not a member of their club either, and while I’m very well aware that his juvenile name-calling and acerbic tweets do not serve him well sometimes, the main problem the establishment has with Donald Trump is not Russia. Do you think that Chuck Schumer actually thinks that Trump colluded with Russia, had some secret deal that would benefit him to the detriment of America? I’d be willing to bet my Ram pickup truck against a lug nut that if you hooked Schumer up to a lie detector and asked him that question he’d fail the test. No, Schumer, the rest of the Democrat attack machine, George Soros, the Barack Obama’s well-financed underground – et al – have known better than to believe that.

“You see, if what Trump is trying to do is successful, there will be no need, for the Schumers, Pelosi’s and Soroses [who] will spend millions of dollars in vain,” Daniels adds.

Congress is like a big iceberg. All the harmful stuff is hidden below the water line — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 1, 2017

The iconic singer, whose autobiography Never Look at the Empty Seats: A Memoir will be released in October, writes “the prosperity and security of the United States” is not a priority for the establishment.

“Reelection and power have taken the place of patriotism and honor in an atmosphere where betrayal is acceptable and common sense is as scarce as unicorns,” Daniels says. “[T]hose folks, with very few exceptions, don’t give a d— about us or the country. All they care about is winning, and they’d sell your whole generation down the drain if it meant they could keep their ivory towers for another season.”

Daniels speaks directly to average Americans – who are not “part of the club” either, and would no longer be “walking the street or drawing full government retirement” after having committed deeds similar to the likes of Hillary Clinton, Lois Lerner, Eric Holder, or Loretta Lynch.

“No, you wouldn’t because you’re not part of the club, and you never will be,” he asserts. “You’re just a hard-working American citizen who doesn’t participate in subsidized platinum insurance programs or spend the taxpayer’s money to ensure that you’ll return to your job next year.”

Daniels continues:

If American industry does come back, if the economy does soar, if the chronic influx of illegal immigrants does ebb, if our streets are ridded of violent street gangs, if the Supreme Court is again weighted toward constitutionality, patriotism and common sense, if our one-sided international trade deals are either fixed or discarded, if our military does regain and retain its rightful place as the best equipped, best manned, most technologically advanced and highly motivated on the planet, if the little Pillsbury Doughboy in North Korea gets his chubby butt handed to him, if Iran’s feet are held to the fire, if American energy sources are tapped and utilized to make us totally energy independent, if these and other goals of the Trump administration are reached, the days of the career politician are over.

“If that day ever comes, people will demand term limits, and empires will fall as Senators, Congressmen, lobbyists and bureaucrats find themselves on a level playing field with the people they lied to and took advantage of for so long,” the singer adds. “Come on home, y’all. Come on home and work for a living for a change.”