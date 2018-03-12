5 Songs Where Anti-NRA Rapper Eminem Glorified Guns

Rapper Eminem slammed gun owners and the National Rifle Association (NRA) Sunday night during a political performance his hit single “Nowhere Fast” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons. They love their guns more than our children,” Eminem rapped.

The Detriot-based crooner called out the NRA in a gun control-themed verse, rapping, “This whole country is going nuts/ And the NRA is in our way. They’re responsible for this whole production. They hold the strings, they control the puppet.”

Ironically, the middle-aged music mogul has spent years singing song lyrics glorifying the very firearms he seems to despise.

Below is five songs on which Eminem shows his affinity for firearms.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

On his second major studio effort, 1997’s “Slim Shady EP,” Eminem rapped on the song “Murder, Murder” about shooting police officers and innocent bystanders.

Left the keys in the van, with a gat in each hand

Went up in Eastland and shot a policeman

Fuck a peace plan, if a citizen bystands

The shit is in my hands, here’s your lifespan

On the 1999 record “Kill you,” Eminem spends four minutes fetishizing over various ways to commit murder. In one lyric, he warns a woman that he’ll put a bullet through her.

Put your hands down, bitch, I ain’t gon’ shoot you

I’ma pull you to this bullet and put it through you

In a skit off the 2002 album “The Eminem Show” Eminem is reenacting a 2000 incident that found him threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a loaded gun.

On the 2004 song “One Shot 2 Shot,” Eminem delivers a gun violence-heavy hook and a verse riddled with references to pulling triggers.

One shot, two shot, three shots, four shots

All I hear is gunshots, this is where the fun stops

Bodies drop, hit the floor, music’s off, party stops

Everybody hit the door, somebody’s licking shots off

Eminem delivers a violent verse on the upbeat 2004 track “Get My Gun,” off Detroit-based rap group D12’s sophomore album D12 World.

On the four-minute song, Eminem raps:

I’m trying to pull the trigger but it’s stuck, fuck

My shit is all jammed up, ugh

Come on, you cock-sucking, good-for-nothing

Motherfucking piece of shit shoot, ah

Yeah! What up, bitch!? Say that shit again

Shot, the bullet missed, hit a brick, bounced of it

Ricocheted back in his shin

Went through his bitch on it’s way back, hit his friend

Payback homie, don’t play that shit is spin

To be on I told you to leave this shit alone

Or… (I’m gonna get my gun!)

And it’s a shame, I’m too drunk to even aim

Denaun stepped in the way and I shot him in his leg

It’s like

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson