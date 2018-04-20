Celebrities Praise National School Walkout Activists: ‘Time to End the Madness’

by Jerome Hudson20 Apr 20180

Several politically active Hollywood stars took to social media on Friday to praise and applaud the students who participated in the National School Walkout.

Actress Julianne Moore wrote on Instagram, “So proud of the young people participating in the #nationalschoolwalkout today. They are using their voices and will USE THEIR VOTES.”

Moore, of course, penned a letter “excusing” students from school so they could take to the streets and rally against gun violence and for gun control.

“When I watch these young people protest, I realize they are … raising their voices so that we elevate all lives, and honor each and every one of us,” Moore wrote, as did actor Robert De Niro in a similar letter.

Actress Laura Dern posted a message to Instagram praising the Nation School Walkout and the pursuit of gun control policy.

“Reminder that these kids – that all of us – will keep walking out till policy is changed,” the Star Wars: The Last Jedi star wrote.

Friday’s National School Walkout saw students from schools across the country protest gun violence. The mass-protest was the brainchild of Lane Murdock, a high school sophomore in Connecticut.

“It is not conservative or liberal,” Murdock said in an interview on NPR. “It is just about making sure our children don’t get harmed in school and we don’t live in a community and in a country that has institutionalized fear.”

Indeed, a bevy of anti-gun celebrities chimed in offering support to the student protesters.

The National Student Walkout coincided with the announcement of the launch of a star-studded initiative to destroy the NRA called the No Rifle Association.

The organization is backed by more than 130 Hollywood stars and, according to a letter intended to send a message to NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre, is committed to “counteract the influence of NRA money in the political system.”

