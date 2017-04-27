Sean Hannity Warns: ‘End of Fox News Channel’ if Bill Shine is Replaced

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sean Hannity took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to warn of a “total end of the Fox News Channel as we know it” in the wake of a report that suggested Fox News co-president Bill Shine lacks support from the network’s top brass.

In a post on his Twitter account Thursday, Hannnity linked to a report by New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman that claimed Shine — a 21-year veteran at Fox News — had requested a public statement of support from network CEO James Murdoch and co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, but failed to receive one. According to Sherman’s report, Shine privately fears for his future at the network as it has endured a series of controversies, including the recent ouster of longtime star anchor Bill O’Reilly.

“Gäbe i pray this is NOT true because if it is, that’s the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done. Best Sean,” Hannity wrote in the first of a series of tweets defending Shine Thursday afternoon.

Gäbe i pray this is NOT true because if it is, that's the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done. Best Sean https://t.co/W3BJ2wjzRD — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 27, 2017

After tweeting again to correct the spelling of Sherman’s first name in his initial post, Hannity suggested that a high-level employee inside Fox News is “trying to get an innocent person fired.”

Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired. And Gabe I KNOW WHO it is. Best Sean https://t.co/W3BJ2wjzRD — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 27, 2017

Hannity later tweeted “#Istandwithbill” and “#Istandwithshine.”

Shine joined Fox News at its inception in 1996 and served as Hannity’s producer on Hannity and Colmes before rising through the ranks to become co-president of the network last year.

This week, the executive was named as a defendant along with Roger Ailes, executive Irena Briganti and consultant Peter Snyder in a harassment lawsuit brought against the network by former anchor Andrea Tantaros. Shine was also mentioned in a racial discrimination lawsuit brought against Fox by former reporter Kelly Wright this month, though he is not named as one of the defendants in that case.

