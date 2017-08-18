‘Populist Hero’ Stephen K. Bannon Returns Home to Breitbart

Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon returned as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News Friday afternoon and chaired the company’s evening editorial meeting.

Ranked the #63 website in America by Amazon-owned ‪Alexa.com , and with the #13 Facebook page in the world, Breitbart News is considered the most influential populist website in the world.

“The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today,” said Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. “Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda.”

Breitbart News CEO and President Larry Solov agreed.

“Breitbart’s pace of global expansion will only accelerate with Steve back,” said Solov. “The sky’s the limit.”

Bannon joined the Trump campaign on August 17, 2016 — nearly one year ago to the day of his return to Breitbart. He submitted his intention to leave the White House on August 7 of this year.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday afternoon. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

The Drudge Report hailed Bannon as a “populist hero” who enjoyed an “impressive run” during his tenure as President Trump’s top White House strategist and campaign CEO.