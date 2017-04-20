North Korea Nukes San Francisco in Propaganda Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A series of North Korean nuclear weapons destroys San Francisco in the “Hermit Kingdom’s” latest propaganda film, which was created for the grand finale of celebrations commemorating founder Kim Il Sung’s 105th birthday last weekend.

According to video of the event, which was acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle,music was played by a military symphony in the background as an audience of men in dull-brown uniforms and other military attire cheered on the massive explosion and ensuing destruction of the city. Following the explosion, the American flag can be seen waving over a military cemetery.

The Chronicle reports that the concert was part of the “Day of the Sun” festivities honoring the late Kim. San Francisco was reportedly wiped out in about 15 seconds.

On Saturday, North Korea tried unsuccessfully to test a real missile, which blew up before it launched. Breitbart News previously reported that the North Korean government alleged that the United States was behind the missile’s failure, suggesting America had infiltrated Pyongyang’s computer systems through a sophisticated cyber-attack program.

North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol told the BBC on Monday that more missiles will be launched. He said North Korea “will be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis,” despite warnings and diplomatic requests for the communist nation to desist.

“If the U.S. is reckless enough to use military means it would mean from that very day, an all-out war,” Han reportedly added, and noted that North Korea would deliver a “nuclear pre-emptive strike” if it believed America and its allies were preparing to attack.

As part of his 10-day tour of Asia, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a stern warning to North Korea’s current leader Kim Jong-un: “And those who would challenge our resolve or our readiness should know: We will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response.”

The Chronicle points out that “most observers believe that Pyongyang does not yet possess the technology to deliver a nuclear warhead intercontinentally. But Vox reported that Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia nonproliferation program at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, estimated that North Korea will be able to reach U.S. territory at Guam or Hawaii within five years.”

