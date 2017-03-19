Syrians Reports: Israeli Drone Strike Kills Pro-Assad Militia Member

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Haaretz reports: According to Syrian reports on Sunday, a Syrian man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was fired on by an Israeli drone in the Quneitra area in the Golan Heights. According to reports on social media, the fatality was a Hezbollah member named Yasser Assayed.

مصادر محلية: طائرة إسرائيلية مسيرة عن بعد قصفت سيارة مدنية ما أدى لمقتل شخص من آل السيد بمحافظة #القنيطرة pic.twitter.com/xTeWTWqVCC — الاتحاد برس (@alEtihad_Press) March 19, 2017

There have been several reports as to Assayed’s role. According to reports on Syrian opposition websites, the man was a senior officer in the regime’s air defense system. At the same time, an official affiliated with the Syrian regime told Haaretz that Assayed is a member of the Golan Battalion, a mostly Druze militia that supports Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Israel Defense Forces refused to comment on the reports.

Read the full story here.