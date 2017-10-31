SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Multiple Wounded in Downtown NYC After Driver Shoots, Runs Over Pedestrians with Truck

AP Photo
The Associated Press

by Amanda House31 Oct 20170

A shooter is in custody after opening fire Tuesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan, injuring at least six people, according to police sources, reports the New York Post.

The shooting took place at West Street and Chambers Street, at 3:15 p.m., the report says.

According to NBC News, multiple people have been killed.

Update 4:00 pm Eastern:

 

This is a developing story.

