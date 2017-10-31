Report: Multiple Wounded in Downtown NYC After Driver Shoots, Runs Over Pedestrians with Truck

The Associated Press

A shooter is in custody after opening fire Tuesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan, injuring at least six people, according to police sources, reports the New York Post.

The shooting took place at West Street and Chambers Street, at 3:15 p.m., the report says.

According to NBC News, multiple people have been killed.

BREAKING: Multiple people are dead and several are injured following an incident in lower Manhattan, per a senior New York City official — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 31, 2017

PHOTO: Scene of incident in lower Manhattan, where multiple people are injured pic.twitter.com/RH4QycdGA1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 31, 2017

Update 4:00 pm Eastern:

This is a developing story.