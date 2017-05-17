Breitbart News Daily: Special Counsel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will discuss the controversy surrounding the Comey firing, the increase in federal funding to combat the opioid epidemic, and the Senate taking up the health care reform bill.

Craig Diangelo, a former IT worker who was laid off and forced to train his foreign replacement through the H-1B visa program, will discuss his Congressional campaign to represent Connecticut’s 5th district.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss the controversy surrounding the Washington Post’s story alleging that Trump revealed classified information during a meeting with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister. He’ll also weigh in on Trump’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chelsea Manning’s release from prison.

Veteran pollster and former Carter administration senior adviser Pat Caddell will discuss a theory that the Trump presidency is suffering from political “disjunction” similar to what was experience by the administration of President Carter, who like Trump was also a D.C. outsider at odds with his own party and the opposition. As Breitbart’s James Pinkerton explained in a recent article: “In the oft-cited formulation of Yale political scientist Stephen Skowronek, the Carter presidency was suffering from ‘disjunction.’ That is, a crack-up, pitting new vs. old, outsider vs. insider. Yes, Carter was president, but for many Democrats, Sen. Teddy Kennedy was the torchbearer for the true faith.”

Breitbart Texas’s Brandon Darby will discuss the recent string of journalists being murdered in Mexico.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

