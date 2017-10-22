NFL Teams Play Before Empty Stadiums As Fan Backlash Spreads

It’s not necessarily news, that no one watches the Cleveland Browns. After all, Cleveland has lost 22 of their last 23 games and seems determined to set new marks for organizational futility. So the fact that the Browns can’t draw flies, shouldn’t necessarily cause alarm bells to go off.

However, because emptying stadiums seems to be the one thing the Browns do well, let’s give them their due by showing the “crowd” that assembled in Cleveland for the Browns-Titans game this Sunday:

Looks like the people of Cleveland had anything better to do pic.twitter.com/Hd79hU4oTF — David Simone (@DavidNSimone) October 22, 2017

Okay, now that we’ve paid homage to the team that wrote the book on sports futility. Let’s show some teams that are slightly less familiar with fan alienation. Here’s Soldier Field on Sunday, as the Bears took on the Panthers:

Granted, the Bears came into this game with a 2-4 mark, and were by no means lighting the world on fire. However, they have a 1st round draft pick making his second start, in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the Panthers coming in with a 4-2 record. To be clear, no way would this game ever get America’s Game of the Week treatment, but that’s a better game than the crowd size would suggest.

Likewise, look at the scene in Miami on Sunday:

Both the Jets and the Dolphins came into this game with records of .500 or over. Both teams are also in the same division, making it a rivalry game as well. Yet, look at the vast emptiness of that stadium. There’s no way that stadium should be so empty:

📷 by a Miami scribe #NYJvsMIA RT @ArmandoSalguero: Swaths of empty seats here post kickoff. pic.twitter.com/q4Mmdv5UU3 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 22, 2017

Normally, the Cowboys coming to town means you pack your stadium. Well, not in 2017:

#NFL RT @EdwardEgrosFox4: An 0-6 performance means plenty of good seats still available at @LevisStadium, if you can fight Bay Area traffic. pic.twitter.com/p2qtYe2jq4 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 22, 2017

Here’s another glimpse from an unsurprising, yet severe example of the fan backlash against the NFL:

The NFL has a serious attendance problem, one with no end in sight.